Current Serie A Table Ahead Of Friday Night Match As Napoli Face Sassuolo

Friday Night Match

Sassuolo vs Napoli

Avoiding defeat against Napoli on Friday will be one of the biggest tests for any elite football team’s current condition, but Dionisi should be very confident after his team’s recent victories over two top-of-the-table opponents.

They could become Italy’s first Champions League champion since Jose Mourinho’s Inter in 2010, and while it is impossible to rule them out of competing well into the Champions League’s later stages on their current form, ending 34 years of suffering would undoubtedly have Neapolitans dancing on the streets of Naples. 

It may be difficult for Spalletti and his players to concentrate solely on their Champions League encounter against Frankfurt on Tuesday, but with a victory, they should be able to increase their margin of victory at the top of the rankings to 18 points. 

Current Serie A Table Ahead Of The Match

Napoli may enhance their incredible 18-point advantage atop Serie A by defeating Sassuolo on Friday night. After a run of four straight unbeaten streaks, the hosts begin the game seven points clear of the relegation zone.

