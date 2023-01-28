Current Premier league players whose careers became great after leaving Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite being one of the wealthiest teams in the Premier League era, Chelsea have often made some poor mistakes in the transfer market. Over the years, the club have never been shy of throwing their financial weight around when it comes to recruitment, nor worried about shipping players out when they feel it is not working.

However, a number of players fail to shone at Stamford Bridge, but after their departure, they are currently world class players in the Premier league;

1- Mohamed Salah

SALAH moved to Chelsea from Basel in 2014, and only made 13 league appearances, scoring twice. The Egyptian went on loan to Fiorentina and Roma in 2015 and 2016 before signing a permanent transfer with the latter Roma. His exploits at Stadio Olympico attracted Liverpool who wasted no time bringing the Egyptian back to the Premier league. Upon arrival, Salah became an instant hit by breaking the record for the most goals in a single Premier league season in his first campaign. So far, he has won the Premier league and the Champions league at Anfield scoring 173 goals in 283 appearances. Salah is now easily ranked as one of the world’s best forwards, and will always be the one who got away from Chelsea.

2- Kevin De Bruyne

Chelsea signed the Belgian from Genk in 2012 and, after giving him just nine run-outs in the first team, sold him on to Wolfsburg in 2014. There, De Bruyne’s class shone through and his career took off, joining City for £55million in 2015. The playmaking master has won four Premier League trophies at City in easily the club’s greatest era. Though a midfielder, he has 89 goals in 334 appearances for City. Impressively, he has garnered 138 assists in all competitions for the Citizens. Now quite possibly the best midfielder on the planet, it’s barely-believable De Bruyne was a Chelsea misfit.

3- Nathan Ake

From Feyenoord, the Dutch defender transferred to Chelsea’s junior divisions in 2011 before joining the senior team the following year. However, Ake only made seven Premier League appearances for the Blues before being loaned to Reading, Watford, and Bournemouth. His exploits pushed Manchester City to splash about £40m for Ake. Now at the Etihad, he has won two Premier league titles and established himself in Pep Guardiola’s first team.

