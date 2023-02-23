Current Premier league players likely to win the Ballon d’or in the nearest future

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Winning the Ballon d’Or is undoubtedly the pinnacle of any individual footballer’s career, recognition as the very best player on the planet, as voted by the most respected voices in football. In the last 15 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated this award with the Portuguese first winning it in 2008 during his time at Manchester United.

Since Ronaldo, no Premier league player has won the prestigious award, but given the wealth of talents currently in the league, the following players could win the accolade in the near future;

1- Marcus Rashford

Man of the moment Marcus Rashford is currently enjoying his best scoring season at Manchester United. The 25 year has rediscovered his goal scoring touch and set new career highs. Last season the academy graduate was a shadow of his former self with confidence and form deserting him. Now he’s emerged as Europe’s most potent striker, with his goals keeping his side in the Premier League title hunt. Rashford’s brace in the 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend meant he set a personal best for goals in a single season, notching his 23rd and 24th goals of the campaign. If he keeps up his form for the next one or two seasons and Manchester United pick up major silverwares, then there’s no reason for him not to win the accolade.

2- Bukayo Saka

The 21-year-old’s form has been a key component of Arsenal’s success this season. He has nine goals and eight assists to his name already this term, so it is no wonder teams are trying to find ways of stopping him. Stop him and you can potentially stop Arsenal. Like Marcus Rashford, Saka is another player that can bring the Ballon d’or back to the Premier league. Age is on his side, he has the quality and so long as he helps the Gunners secure major titles in the future, then he would definitely be a strong contender.

3- Phil Foden

Phil Foden is in a league of his own and like Rashford and Saka, he is pure talent. The 22 year old has registered eight goals in all competitions this season. Although he plays from the bench in recent times, he’s still a vital piece in City’s attacking jigsaw. A potential Ballon d’or winner if he keeps going in the right direction.

4- Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian finished third in the Ballon d’or last year, behind Sadio Mane and winner Karim Benzema. Kevin De Bruyne’s class cannot be overemphasized as all he needs to win now at City is the Champions league title in order to scoop the Ballon d’or award.

Iamyunqtinq (

)