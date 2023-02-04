Current PL Table after Man Utd won 2-1, Liverpool lost 0-3, Arsenal lost 0-1, Brighton won 1-0.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal visited Everton today in the English Premier League at Goodison Park in an effort to extend their advantage atop the standings. Unfortunately, Tarkowski’s goal provided the opposition a 1-0 victory, costing the Gunners three points in the race for the championship.

Later, Liverpool attended a Wolves game at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Dawson, Neves, and Matip’s own goal.

Additionally, in an effort to continue their winning streak, Manchester United welcomed Crystal Palace to Old Trafford. Manchester United won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Rashford and Fernandes.

Brighton and Bournemouth both played at the Falmer. After the game’s 1-0 victory, Brighton secured all three points. In light of these results, here is how the Premier League standings now seem.

