This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A solitary goal from James Tarkowski ensured Mikel Arteta’s Gunners recorded their second defeat of the campaign against Everton at Goodison Park

The game ended goalless at the interval, but he match wasn’t short clear cut goal scoring chances.

Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure both had chances to give Everton the lead, while Saka saw a volley cleared off the line at the other end by Coady on the cover. Calvert-Lewin then missed a great opportunity on the stroke of half-time, nodding a superb cross from Coleman just wide.

Everton started the second half brightly and when the opportunity came they converted, the opener arrived on the 60 minutes from a set piece from Dwight McNeill who sent in a deep cross which was met by the head of James Tarkowski who bullied Martin Odegaard to get his header into the far corner.

Mikel Arteta made some changes to Salvage a draw for the League leaders with Jorginho, Fabio Vieira & Trossard all coming on for Partey, Martinelli and Odegaard but to no avail as the hosts held on for a big win.

This result will see Sean Dyche’s men move up to 17th on the Standings while the Gunners will remain on 50 points.

Below is the current EPL Table;

Charlesayor (

)