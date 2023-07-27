Current PL Summer Series Table After Chelsea Draw Newcastle

In order to get ready for the 2022–23 English Premier League season, Chelsea is now taking part in the Premier League summer series, which was originally slated to run from July 22 to July 30, 2023.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford, and Newcastle United are the other five teams competing in the event. Each team will play three games, and they won’t face the same opponent more than once.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the Premier League summer series is conducted in the style of a league tournament, with the side earning the most points after three games winning the title.

Chelsea has played two games thus far. A 4-3 victory over Brighton and a 1-1 tie with Newcastle United were also achieved. After Chelsea drew with Newcastle United today, see how the current PL summer series table looks like below as Chelsea are currently second while Aston Villa are top of the table.

ThousandWords (

)