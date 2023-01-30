Current Nigerian Professional Football League Group B Table & Reviews After Yesterday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lobi Stars 3-0 Bayelsa United: Kumaga Suur, the newest player on the block for Lobi Stars, once again emerged as the hero as he scored his first career brace in the 3-0 thrashing of Bayelsa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 4 game played on Sunday at the New Jos Township stadium.

Suur, a substitute who scored the lone goal that gave Lobi Stars the victory over Abia Warriors in Umuahia, continued his excellent play by converting Joseph Atule’s pinpoint cross to give his team the lead in the 67th minute.

In the 78th minute, the youngster who is making his debut in Nigeria’s top flight doubled Lobi Stars’ lead by tapping in another pin-point cross from the diminutive Atule.

Abba Umar, a former Katsina United player who was also assisted by Atule, then put the game beyond the visitors with a long-range strike in the 84th minute.

Lobi Stars, who have nine points from four matches, are now second in Group B.

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Enugu Rangers: Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by the Niger Tornadoes in Minna, Niger State.

The NPFL Group B Table:

GCGentleOfficial (

)