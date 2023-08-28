Current Most Underrated Players In The Premier League

Below are the top most underrated Premier League players of the moment;

1. Man United’s Bruno Fernandes;

The player is easily the best attacking Midfielders in the Premier League but his hype is Been overshadowed by the fact that he plays for Man United and not Man City. His closet rival is Kelvin De Bruyne who happens to be in the lucky team of Manchester.

2. Man City’s Rodrygo;

He is currently the best Defensive midfielder in the world but he is not getting the praise and mentions Declan Rice and Casemiro is having.

3. Darwin Nunez;

Jurgy Klopp and Liverpool may be at fault for not giving Darwin Nunez the needed hype. The player has been completely relegated to the bench even when Liverpool is in need of a goal poacher.

4; James Ward Prowse;

One of the best midfielders in the league, but he has been so unlucky not getting bids from the tip clubs of England.

5. Thomas Partey;

Easily one of the best Defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

