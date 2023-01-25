Current Man Utd players who have won the Premier league title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have spent a lot of money in the transfer market in recent years, but have failed to quite translate that into success on the pitch. Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the Red Devils have not won the Premier league title and it’s almost 10 years now. Given their current standings, it doesn’t look like that’s about to change this season.

However, despite their struggles in the last decade, here are two active Man Utd players who were present when the club last won the Premier league title in 2013;

1- David De Gea

Throughout the 2010/11 season, speculation regarding how Manchester United would replace their retiring goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was widespread, and much attention focused on De Gea as United’s key target. On June 29 2011, United confirmed the signing of the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid for a then British record fee for a goalkeeper. De Gea spent two seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson and has been the number shot stopper for the Red Devils since then.

A number of goalkeepers have come and gone, but the 32 year has managed to keep his place. He is currently the club’s top earner and the highest paid goalkeeper in the world. Since Sir Alex Ferguson, he has featured under the following managers; David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Michael Carrick, Ralf Ragnick and Erik Ten Hag.

2- Phil Jones

Like David De Gea, Phil Jones joined Manchester United in the summer of 2011. How the 30 year old has managed to remain at Old Trafford despite being an injury prone player is surprising. However, Phil Jones could finally be set to leave Manchester United over the coming weeks after spending a number of years well away from the first-team picture at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old has been with the Red Devils since 2011 but has only made a total of four Premier League appearances over the last three years and could soon be given the chance to end his nightmare United spell by departing the club this month.

Coincidentally, De Gea and Phil Jones are the only two active players to have won the Premier league title with the club.

