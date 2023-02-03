Current Man Utd players who have scored at least 50 goals for the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils have had some of the finest talents over the years who have helped the club to a record 20 Premier League titles. Although in recent years, the club have struggled to match the number of previous superstars, they still have players who have proven to be great goal scorers. Without further ado, check out current United players with at least 50 goals for the club;

3- Bruno Fernandes (56 goals)

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been sensational for Manchester United. Not only is he a good playmaker, the Portuguese is equally a great goalscorer. Presently, he has 56 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils and is one of the three active Man Utd players with at least 50 goals for the club.

2- Anthony Martial (85 Goals)

Martial arrived Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 and made a bright start scoring on his debut against Liverpool. The talent to be great is there, but the French man has struggled with injury in recent times. However, he made a scoring return to the squad against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, scoring the opening goal as United cruised to a 2-0 victory. He now has 85 strikes in all competitions for the Red Devils.

1- Marcus Rashford (111 Goals)

This is arguably Marcus Rashford’s best season since he graduated into the first team in 2016. Although he may not be the club’s all time topscorer, he is currently the most prolific player for the club. He is the only active Man Utd player with at least a 100 goal.

