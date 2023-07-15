Current List of Chelsea Players as Shown in The Official Chelsea App

The official Chelsea app provides an updated list of the current Chelsea players, reflecting the squad composition at the time. The roster showcases a mix of experienced and emerging talents, highlighting the club’s commitment to nurturing young players alongside established stars. Here is a rundown of the players listed in the official Chelsea app:

Kepa Arrizabalaga:

The Spanish goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is known for his shot-stopping abilities and agility between the posts.

Marcus Battinelli:

Marcus Battinelli is an up-and-coming player whose potential is being developed within the Chelsea ranks.

Gabriel Slonina:

Gabriel Slonina is another promising talent, likely to be a part of Chelsea’s future plans.

Wesley Fofana:

While Wesley Fofana’s name is mentioned in the list, it’s worth noting that he currently plays for Leicester City, not Chelsea. This could be an error in the app or a speculative mention.

Ampadu:

Ethan Ampadu, a versatile defender and midfielder, is a product of Chelsea’s youth academy and has showcased his talent in various loan spells.

Enzo Fernandez:

Enzo Fernandez, commonly known as Enzo Zidane, is a midfielder who joined Chelsea from Almería.

Reece James:

Reece James, a highly regarded right-back, has emerged as a key player for Chelsea and England, showcasing his defensive prowess and attacking contributions.

Sterling:

Although the first name is not specified, it is possible that “Sterling” refers to Raheem Sterling, an English winger who joined Chelsea from Manchester City.

Gusto:

The identity of “Gusto” is not clear as there is no known Chelsea player with this name. It may be an error or a reference to an undisclosed player.

Sarr:

Malang Sarr, a young French center-back, is another player who has been nurtured within Chelsea’s academy and has gained first-team experience on loan. Below is the full List

It’s important to note that player rosters are subject to change due to transfers, loan moves, and updates made by the club.

