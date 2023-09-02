Current Laliga Table & Match Review As Real Madrid Win 2-1

Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Real Madrid made a triumphant return to the newly-renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, showcasing their trademark style and resilience by coming from behind to secure a stoppage-time victory against Getafe. This win further solidified their impressive start to the La Liga season, with Jude Bellingham notching his fifth goal in just four matches.

As Real Madrid geared up for their first home game of the season, the atmosphere was electric with high hopes following their three consecutive league victories. However, the excitement quickly fizzled out when Getafe took the lead in the 11th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up involving David Alaba. Former Real Madrid player Borja Mayoral seized the opportunity, evading Kepa Arrizabalaga and smoothly slotting the ball into the net. The home team struggled to mount a response in what can only be described as a lackluster first-half performance. Luka Modrić came close with a diving header, but it was expertly tipped over the bar. Shortly after, Joselu was denied a goal from point-blank range by David Soria, bringing an underwhelming first 45 minutes to a close for the hosts.

Determined to turn the tide, Real Madrid burst into action in the second half, wasting no time in equalizing. Within two minutes of the restart, Joselu capitalized on a loose ball in the box, delivering a powerful strike to bring the scores level. From then on, it was a relentless onslaught of attacks from Los Blancos, with the home team practically setting up camp in Getafe’s half for the majority of the second period.

Despite their dominance, Getafe’s goalkeeper, David Soria, stood tall, thwarting attempts from Joselu, Rodrygo, and Toni Kroos, who also struck the woodwork with a thunderous shot from outside the box. Dani Carvajal joined the action, hitting the post with a cross that deceived Soria, only to be spared by the intervention of the goalframe.

Laliga Table

Osho123 (

)