Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

Sevilla vs Mallocra

Sevilla aims to recover from their three-goal loss to Barcelona when they host Mallorca at the Estadio Ramon in La Liga on Saturday evening.

Sevilla, led by Jorge Sampaoli, currently sit 16th in the league table, two points ahead of the relegation zone, while Mallorca hold the 10th position with 28 points from 20 matches played this season.

Sevilla has won three of their past five La Liga matches, propelling them out of the relegation zone, but they remain only two points ahead of Cadiz in 18th place, having played the same number of games (20).

Sampaoli’s team will be eager to return home this weekend, having won their last three home games against Getafe, Cadiz, and Elche.

In their last outing, Sevilla faced league leaders Barcelona but were unable to compete, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou with goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, and Raphinha.

Sevilla have finished fourth in each of their last three La Liga seasons, while they have not been below seventh for 10 years, but a bottom-half finish this term is a real possibility for the club.

Sampaoli’s side are currently seven points behind 10th-placed Mallorca, while they are 14 points off the top four, so a spot in next season’s Champions League is almost certainly beyond them.

Sevilla recorded a 1-0 victory when they travelled to Mallorca earlier this season, while they have not lost to Saturday’s opponents in any competition since March 2013.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao

Valencia aims to halt a streak of four consecutive losses as they host Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla in La Liga on Saturday evening.

Valencia’s recent struggles have resulted in their placement in 17th position in the league table, just one point away from the relegation zone, while Athletic Bilbao sits eighth, two points behind sixth-placed Villarreal.

Valencia recently parted ways with head coach Gennaro Gattuso, with Voro appointed as interim manager, but the team has yet to show improvement with two consecutive losses under Voro’s supervision, who is serving as the caretaker manager for the seventh time.

Valencia suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on February 2nd, followed by a 1-0 loss against Girona, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone in 17th place in the league table.

With a mere five wins in their 20 league matches this season, Valencia faces a challenging road ahead with upcoming fixtures against Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Osasuna, and Atletico Madrid before the end of March.

It would be a major shock if Valencia, who have not played outside La Liga since 1987, were to be relegated to the Segunda Division for the 2023-24 season.

Laliga Table

