Current LaLiga Table After Madrid Drew 1-1 Against Atletico and Valencia Won 1-0

After an interesting and busy mid-week game, the Spanish La Liga returns to action during the weekend. Elche against Real Betis was the first game to be played on Friday with Betis grabbing a narrow win at the Estadio Martinez Varelo. Goals from Iglesias, Juan Miranda, and William Jose were able to fetch them a win following three red cards to Elche.

The fixtures resumed today with Espanyol hosting Mallorca. The away side was able to grab a crucial 2-1 win. Cadiz hosted Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. A second-half goal from Sergi Guardiola was enough to beat Vallecano away from home.

Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu was the biggest match of the day. Carlo Ancelotti’s men ventured into the game with the hope of maintaining the fine display they showcased against Liverpool in the Champions League, but unfortunately, Diego Simeone and his boys held them to a 1-1 draw.

As it stands, Barcelona is seven points above Los Blancos before the Catalans face Almeria on Sunday just a few days after they were eliminated from the Europa League. Valencia on the other hand returned to winning ways against Real Sociedad late on Saturday night. An own goal from Sociedad defender Zubeldia handed the home side a crucial three points.

