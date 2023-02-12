Current LaLiga Table After Barcelona Beat Villarreal 1-0 To Extend Their League Lead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish La Liga table returned to action this weekend with interesting games. Real Betis against Almeria was the first game of the weekend after the mid-week clashes. The away side was able to grab a crucial three points to boost their hope of European competition next season.

Sevilla bounced back from their defeat against Barcelona, beating Mallorcan 2-0 at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan. Valencia and Bilbao battled it out later in the day, with Bilbao narrowly grabbing a crucial three points against the home side.

On Sunday, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano settled for a draw, while Atletico Madrid traveled to Abanca Balaidos Stadium and was able to grab a much-needed three points. Barcelona kicked off later in the day against Villarreal, with the Catalans extending their lead in the table.

Thanks to Gavi’s first-half opener. As it stands, Barcelona is currently sitting first with 11 points clear but has played a game more than Real Madrid who lifted the Club World Cup trophy on Saturday. The Los Blancos are club champions of the world after beating Al Hilal 5-3.

