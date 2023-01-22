Current LaLiga Table After A’Madrid Won 3-0, R’Sociedad Won 2-0, and Sevilla Beat Cadiz 1-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After a long break, Spanish La Liga returned to action this weekend with numerous interesting games. Fans were waiting patiently for the league to return, but they were also being entertained with Copa De Rey matches as well as the Supercopa de Espana finals which took place in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona was able to grab their first trophy of the season, with Xavi Hernandez keen on adding another title. Although he may be near another trophy, his boys are pushing it in the right direction.

This weekend, Real Sociedad traveled to face Rayo Vallecano and was able to grab a deserving three points at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas stadium. Espanyol on the other hand, defeated Real Betis, while Sevilla and Cadiz ended in a 1-0 win in favor of the home team.

Atletico Madrid was the talk of the day after comfortably beating Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Memphis Depay made his debut and excited the fans with his lightning pace. After these fixtures, here is how the La Liga table looks after the Saturday game.

