Current La Liga Table, Match Review After Barca Won 1-0 To Go 6 Points Above Real Madrid

FC Barcelona are yet to lose a La Liga game so far in 2023 and this evening we got to see them narrowly beat Girona 1-0 at the Estadi Municipal De Montilivi. The first half ended goalless and we got to see French International, Ousmane Dembele get subbed off for Gonzalez Pedri after he picked up an injury. Pedri who came on for Ousmane Dembele in the first half scored the winning goal of the match in the 61st minute to make it 1-0 for the Catalans.

La Liga Table After Barca’s Win.

FC Barcelona are now six points above Real Madrid with 47 points with Girona at the 12th spot with 21 points. If Barcelona continues at this rate there is no doubt that they become La Liga Champions at the end of the season.

