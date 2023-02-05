Current La Liga Table After Mallorca Beat Real Madrid 1 – 0 & Atletico Madrid Drew 1 – 1 With Getafe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid travelled to Mallorca for their 20th La Liga match of the season, where Ancelotti started the match with the likes of Dani Ceballos, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Asensio, Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Nacho Fernandez, Camavinga and others. Thibaut Courtois failed to start the match after picking up an injury during the warm-up session.

After the match started, it wasn’t up to 13 minutes, that Nacho Fernandez caused an own goal, 1 – 0.

Real Madrid players did all they could to get an equalizer but the first half of the fame ended like that.

After the break and in the 60th minute, Marco Asensio missed an important penalty kick, and the match score stayed at 1 – 0 in favour of Mallorca.

Real Madrid kept trying to come back from a goal down even after introducing the likes of Luka Modric, David Alaba, and Toni Kroos, yet, the goal/goals were not coming by.

Mallorca held unto to their nerves until the end of the 90 minutes as the final score was 1 – 0 in favour of Mallorca, leaving Real Madrid 5 points adrift Barcelona who still has a game in hand.

In the other match, Atletico Madrid was held to a 1 – 1 draw at home, at the Vincente Calderon Stadium, also known as the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The goals were scored by Angel Correa in the 60th minute and Enes Unal in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot for Atletico Madrid and Getafe respectively.

