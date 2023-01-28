Current La Liga Table after Barcelona won 1-0 to overtake Real Madrid, Atletico in the title race.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today in the Spanish La Liga, the league leaders, Barcelona paid a visit to Girona at the Montilivi Stadium as they look to maintain their winning run and further extend their lead at the top of the table.

However, the first half of this game was quite a boring one with both teams failing to put the ball past the goalkeeper despite several chances presented to them with Barcelona in particular.

The second half could have gone in a similar way as the first half, but Spanish midfielder, Pedri was able to stop this from happening as he found the back of the net at the 61st minute to open the score sheet for that away team.

Following several attempts from both sides to add to the score sheet, the game eventually ended 0-1 with the away team taking all three points from the match.

Meanwhile, this is how the league’s table looks like following these result.

