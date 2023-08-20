Current La Liga Table after Barcelona secured their first three points of the 23/24 season

Barcelona secured a 2-0 win against Cadiz, marking their first victory of the season.

The match showed Barcelona’s dominance as they persistently pressed forward, creating several promising opportunities.

Despite Cadiz’s goalkeeper, Ledesma, putting up a formidable defense in the first half, Barcelona’s persistence eventually paid off.

The deadlock was finally shattered in the 82nd minute when Pedri orchestrated a brilliant one-two play with Gundogan.

This dynamic combination allowed Pedri the opening he needed, skillfully maneuvering to find the perfect angle and slot the ball past the near post, sending the Camp Nou crowd into jubilation.

The icing on the cake came during stoppage time when Torres displayed finesse and precision. Seizing the opportunity from Lewandowski’s flick-on, Torres calmly directed the ball into the bottom corner, sealing Barcelona’s victory with flair.

This crucial win not only marked Barcelona’s ascent in the early-season standings, propelling them to fifth place, but it also ignited hope and excitement among the fans.

As they savor this victory, up next for the Blagurana is a match Villarreal next weekend.

Cadiz on the other hand are eager to bounce back is gearing up to take on Almeria in their next match, aiming to regain their winning momentum.

Below is the Current La Liga Table;

