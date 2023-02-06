Current Italian Serie A Table & Reviews After Today’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Torino 1-0 Udinese: Torino secured two Serie A victories over Udinese in a single season for the first time since the 2017-18 season with a narrow 1-0 win at Stadio Olimpico di Torino, leapfrogging Le Zebrette into seventh place.

Torino were looking to put their Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to Fiorentina behind them after being knocked out in midweek, and they started calmly and composedly, dominating possession in the early stages.

As the first period came to a close, Silvestri stopped Yann Karamoh, who attempted an audacious acrobatic feat. With two points separating the sides before kickoff, it seemed inevitable that the score would remain level at halftime, but Udinese manager Andrea Sottil would have been hoping for a better second-half performance after a lackluster first-half performance.

Unfortunately, Sottil’s wish was not granted, as Torino took the lead just four minutes after the restart. Ola Aina’s inviting cross was met by Karamoh’s purposeful run, who steered the ball home from close range. Although the strike was initially ruled out for offside, VAR reversed the decision, allowing the striker to celebrate his first league goal of the season and possibly the match winner.

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: AC Milan were defeated by Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, effectively ending their chances of defending the Scudetto. The Rossoneri are now 18 points behind leaders Napoli after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Fiorentina 1-2 Bologna: Bologna won their first game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi since 2010, beating Fiorentina 2-1 in a tight Derby dell’Appennino.

The Italian Serie A Table:

