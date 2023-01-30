Current Italian Serie A Table And Reviews After Yesterday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina: Fiorentina’s tenacity paid off as La Viola came from behind to draw 1-1 against SS Lazio in Serie A, snapping a three-game losing streak and forcing Le Aquile to settle for third place.

Lazio took the lead after only eight minutes, riding the wave of their emphatic victory over AC Milan. La Viola had dominated possession in the early going, but Nicolo Casale scored his first Serie A goal with the kind of instinctive flick usually reserved for far more prolific players.

This meant Fiorentina needed something special after going two games without scoring, and Nico Gonzalez delivered after halftime by going on a mazy run, passing the ball to Giacomo Bonaventura, and taking it back before curling a beauty into the top corner.

Maurizio Sarri looked to Ciro Immobile for a winner, but the Lazio talisman could only strike wide minutes after his introduction.

Riccardo Saponara was denied by Provedel before Nikola Milenkovic hit the crossbar from the ensuing corner in the dying moments as Fiorentina came back from two defeats but had to settle for a point.

Napoli 2-1 Roma: Napoli won a late game against AS Roma thanks to a dramatic goal by Giovanni Simeone with just minutes remaining, putting them 13 points ahead of second-place Inter Milan.

The Italian Serie A Table:

GCGentleOfficial (

)