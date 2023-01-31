Current Italian Serie A Table And Review After Yesterday’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Udinese’s poor home form continued with a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona. The Bianconeri have now gone seven games without a win at the Dacia Arena (D4, L3).

Verona got off to a flying start, taking the lead after only four minutes. Despite the fact that it happened by chance, the away team was ecstatic after Darko Lazovic’s long-range shot deflected off Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao on its way in, and the goal was ruled an own goal. Motivated by their setback, the hosts responded well to falling behind and leveled the game midway through the first half.

Beto played the role of a number nine, keeping the ball and defenders at bay before laying it off to an onrushing Lazar Samardzic, who rolled into the far corner with a neat first-time finish. The home team came close to taking the lead before halftime, but Destiny Udogie’s first-time drive was spectacularly blocked on the line.

Both teams began the second half at a frantic pace, with chances coming from both ends, and only sloppy finishing prevented either team from taking the lead. For the visitors, Kevin Lasagna squandered a golden opportunity inside the box before Nehuen Perez should have scored from a corner minutes later, but Lorenzo Montipo tipped his header on goal.

Chances became increasingly scarce as the game progressed, as a lack of quality began to creep in. Sandi Lovric had a late chance to clinch all three points for Udinese, but his shot from the edge of the box was wide of the target.

