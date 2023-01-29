Current German Bundesliga Table And Reviews After Yesterday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

SC Freiburg 3-1 Augsburg: SC Freiburg extended their head-to-head lead over relegation-threatened Augsburg to nine games with a hard-fought 3-1 victory at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Hoffenheim 1-4 Borussia Monchengladbach: Borussia Monchengladbach cruised to their first away win of the Bundesliga season, defeating Hoffenheim 4-1 at the PreZero Arena, thanks to a first-half brace from Jonas Hofmann.

Hertha Berlin 0-2 Union Berlin: Union Berlin moved one point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after winning the Berlin derby for the fifth time in a row, defeating Hertha Berlin 2-0.

The Olympiastadion was packed, highlighting the significance of this match, with Hertha in the relegation zone and their city rivals rubbing shoulders with Germany’s elite. The hosts’ lack of confidence was palpable, and their failure to register a single shot on goal in the first period was as good an indication as any as to why they’re deep in the relegation zone.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner scored a second-half equalizer to make it back-to-back visits at the Allianz Arena without defeat, narrowing Bayern Munich’s lead at the top to just one point.

