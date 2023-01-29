Current French Ligue 1 Table & Review After OGC Nice Beat Lille 1-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

OGC Nice held off a wasteful LOSC Lille side with a narrow but significant 1-0 win at the Allianz Riviera, extending their unbeaten home streak in Ligue 1 to six games.

Lille came within inches of taking an early lead through Timothy Weah after a counterattack, only to be denied by Kasper Schmeichel’s brilliant left-footed save. Les Aiglons were never going to sit back, gliding into action as the minutes ticked away, with Gaetan Laborde and Lille youth academy product Badredine Bouanani coming close with successive chances that went wide.

Les Dogues, on the other hand, were making all the noise. Remy Cabella squandered two golden opportunities in quick succession, sending the first painfully wide of the left post and forcing Schmeichel into a one-on-one save. The heroics of the ex-Leicester City goalkeeper were crucial, but Lille only had themselves to blame for conceding the opener in the 35th minute, when Laborde capitalised on a defensive error with a clinical finish following Bouanani’s selfless assist.

Despite Paul Fonseca’s possession-based offensive strategy, Nice were largely unbothered by the visitors for the remainder of the game. However, forwards Jonathan David and Mohamed Bayo failed to put the home defense to the test as they had done previously.

Didier Digard’s men held strong to earn only their seventh win of the season, extending the interim coach’s unbeaten streak to three games.

