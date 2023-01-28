Current French Ligue 1 & Review Table After Yesterday’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lorient ended a five-game home winless streak with a 2-1 victory over fellow European contenders Rennes at Stade du Moustoir.

With Lorient’s recent home record in mind, the visitors were eager to get off to a quick start, and they came within two minutes of taking the lead when Desire Doue advanced into the area and fired a shot that flew narrowly wide of the right post.

Prior to this game, Lorient had conceded first and failed to score before halftime in their previous three home matches, and Les Merlus were clearly determined to break this bad streak, which they did when Enzo Le Fee’s corner was headed home by the unmarked Montassar Talbi.

After scoring, the home team experienced a significant boost. They then had a great opportunity to double their lead when Ibrahima Kone’s shot from close range was blocked, much to the relief of the visitors.

Regis Le Bris’ team was still the more dangerous team in the first half, and they scored their second goal shortly after the halfway point thanks to a counterattack involving Theo Le Bris, who advanced inside the area and unleashed a shot that beat Steve Manndanda at his near post.

Lorient thought they had put the game out of reach two minutes into the second half, but Julien Ponceau’s goal was ruled out for offside. Following that, it was one-way traffic as Rennes desperately sought a way back into the competition. Bruno Genrsio’s side eventually cut the deficit in half with 17 minutes remaining when Amine Gouiri slid in to convert from a few yards out.

Rennes dominated the final stages, and their best chance to equalize came when Kamaldeen Sulemana’s shot from a tight angle hit the wrong side of the right post. Despite the pressure, Lorient held on for three points, moving them up to sixth place, two points behind Rennes in fifth.

The French Ligue 1 Table:

﻿

GCGentleOfficial (

)