Current FIFA World Cup Group B Table after Nigeria held Canada to a goalless draw

Goalkeeping heroics and intense physicality defined the opening match of the Women’s World Cup between Canada and Nigeria in Melbourne, which ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

The match saw a dramatic moment when Canada’s Christine Sinclair was awarded a penalty after being fouled by Francisca Ordega in the box. Sinclair, known as the greatest international goal scorer in football history, took the spot-kick but was thwarted by Nigeria’s young goalkeeper prodigy, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Sinclair was substituted off in the 71st minute, marking only the second time in her illustrious World Cup career that she had been taken off in a game she started.

The game was played at an exhilarating pace, with both teams managing double-digit shots, 16 for Canada and 11 for Nigeria. Despite Canada’s possession advantage of 68 percent, the resilient Nigerian defense blocked half of their shots and outclassed them in major defensive statistics.

As the final whistle blew, Nigeria secured their first goalless draw in 26 Women’s World Cup matches, displaying their determination and strong defensive play.

Sinclair’s quest to become the oldest scorer in Women’s World Cup history will have to wait until Canada’s next match against Ireland in five days’ time.

The 40-year-old forward missed a glorious chance in the first half when she sent a rising shot high and wide despite being unmarked on the edge of the box.

In response, Nigeria found their way into the contest, with Ifeoma Onumonu forcing a low save from Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan with a threatening long-range shot.

The second half began with excitement as Sinclair won the penalty, but her missed attempt was heroically saved by Nnadozie, who then punched away the rebound.

As the match unfolded, both teams showed their attacking intent, creating numerous chances, but they were unable to break the deadlock.

Below is the updated Group B Table;

