Current EPL Table & Reviews After Yesterday’s Match

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: On a cold afternoon at Anfield, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw that highlighted both teams’ recent struggles.

Kai Havertz’s early goal was disallowed for offside, but the game went from bad to worse after that. Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk, impressed Chelsea from the bench and had several scoring chances.

However, the two teams are still tied in the center of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s side had to go on a two-game losing streak in the Premier League, while Graham Potter’s side went on a six-game winless run in the league.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope recorded one of the best saves of the year so far, but Newcastle fell short of Nick Pope’s heroics as they held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace. top 4.

As Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate watched, England goalkeeper Pope tipped the ball over the crossbar despite Eddie Howe’s team control play, blocking Jean-Philippe Mateta’s furious high drive with a brilliant reflex stop.

Newcastle had plenty of opportunities to take the lead themselves, but players like Joelinton, Dan Burn , Callum Wilson, and Alexander Isak failed to capitalize on them and fired straight shots at Vicente Guaita, who was grateful for Palace’s goal.

