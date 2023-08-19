Current EPL Table & Match Review As Tottenham Beat Man United 2-0

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester united

Tottenham Hotspur’s new coach, Ange Postecoglou, has made a successful start with a win against Manchester United at their home stadium. This victory comes after four previous unsuccessful attempts. However, despite an earlier 1-0 win against Wolves, United’s performance was below par, as acknowledged by their own coach, Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils started the game strongly and had a great chance to score when Bruno Fernandes skillfully crossed the ball to an unmarked Marcus Rashford, but Rashford unfortunately missed the header.

If we analyze the performance of Rashford and Fernandes in the match, it becomes clear that Fernandes’ miss 10 minutes before halftime was even worse than Rashford’s. Both players had similar opportunities, with Fernandes receiving a perfect cross from Luke Shaw. However, despite having plenty of space in the Spurs’ box, Fernandes failed to direct his header accurately and it drifted high and wide.

United should consider themselves fortunate because right before halftime, Pedro Porro had a promising opportunity on the edge of the area. He had a clear chance to score, but his shot hit the crossbar, much to the relief of the 3000 traveling United fans.

However, in the second half, Spurs were less forgiving. They started the half with great intensity, and Pape Matar Sarr managed to score his first goal for Tottenham by slamming the ball into the net at the far post from Dejan Kulusevski’s cross. Just as Spurs took the lead, they almost saw it slip away as Antony’s shot hit the post.

Throughout the game, it was evident that United faced similar issues they had against Wolves, particularly in creating scoring opportunities. Ten Hag’s team can clearly improve in this aspect. Considering they had conceded twice against Brentford the previous weekend, Spurs were grateful to double their advantage in the final 10 minutes. Ben Davies finished off a fantastic team move, effectively putting the game beyond doubt and securing their first Premier League win against United in a head-to-head match since their memorable 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in 2020.

