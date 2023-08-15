Current EPL Table & Match Review As Manchester United Win 1-0

Manchester united 1-0 Wolves

Raphaël Varane’s late header secured a surprise victory for Manchester United, preventing Gary O’Neil from having a perfect start as the new Wolverhampton Wanderers boss. The match was filled with back-and-forth action, and despite some fortunate moments for the hosts, they celebrated their 30-game undefeated streak at home.

With a recent change in manager and a chaotic week leading up to their visit to Old Trafford, many expected Wolves to be easily defeated by Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils. However, the game didn’t unfold as anticipated. Marcus Rashford had an early shot saved by José Sá, but little did either team know that the visiting goalkeeper wouldn’t face any more challenges for the rest of the first half.

Instead, Wolverhampton Wanderers displayed a mesmerizing and exuberant style of play, firmly establishing their dominance over the match, thanks to the supremely confident Matheus Cunha who played a pivotal role. The Brazilian showcased his skills by effortlessly bypassing two defenders with an electrifying 60-yard run, setting up Pablo Sarabia for a shot that narrowly missed the target. Cunha’s speed and agility also saw him challenge Varane and narrowly miss a goal of his own just before halftime.

Cunha’s captivating performance continued into the second half as the hosts struggled to contain him. The 24-year-old had the best opportunity of the game when the ball found its way to the back post, but his lack of composure resulted in hitting the woodwork instead. Another individual run towards the opposing goal saw Pedro Neto positioned in the center of the box, but the Portuguese player also failed to capitalize on the chance, further highlighting the struggles of last season’s lowest-scoring team in the Premier League.

Varane, in the end, ensured that they faced consequences with only 15 minutes remaining in the game. He skillfully directed Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into the net, granting Ten Hag a perfect beginning in his pursuit to stay on par with the contenders for the Premier League title. However, it must be acknowledged that the overall performance was not up to par. As for Wolves, they can find solace in their spirited performance at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, O’Neil’s team must focus on improving their shooting skills in the future to guarantee their safety in the top-tier league.

EPL Table

Osho123 (

)