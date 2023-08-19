Current EPL Table & Match Review As Man City Win 1-0 To Overtake Liverpool

Manchester City continued their winning streak at the Etihad Stadium, making it 11 consecutive victories in the Premier League. They secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Newcastle United.

In the past, Manchester City had been successful in scoring two goals before halftime in four out of the last five Premier League encounters between these two teams. However, Newcastle United seemed to have learned from those experiences and effectively restricted Manchester City’s attacking opportunities in the first half. The first shot on target happened after more than 30 minutes of play, but when it finally occurred, Nick Pope, the Newcastle goalkeeper, had no response. Phil Foden’s skillful footwork created the opening, allowing him to find Julián Álvarez, who confidently netted the ball from just inside the penalty area.

The second half of the game was just as intense as the first. Both teams, known for their strong defenses last season, were not giving away any easy scoring opportunities. Even the usually unstoppable Haaland had a tough time creating chances. He had a couple of opportunities to break through the Newcastle defense, but unfortunately, he missed the target and was also denied by the goalkeeper’s feet.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe’s team had the advantage of speed in their forward line, which gave them opportunities to counterattack. However, they struggled to test Ederson, the City goalkeeper. City’s ability to keep possession of the ball and quickly win it back when they lost it allowed them to control the game without much excitement. Although City had better chances towards the end, Foden’s shot missed the target with a slight touch from the goalkeeper’s foot.

Despite not being the most exciting match, winning two consecutive games at the beginning of the season is a positive outcome for Guardiola and his team. Newcastle can also take pride in giving the champions a close run for their money.

