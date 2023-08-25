Current EPL Table & Match Review As Chelsea Win 3-0

Chelsea had a comfortable evening at Stamford Bridge as Raheem Sterling scored two goals, helping his team secure their first victory of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Sterling found the back of the net in both halves, and the scoreline was further extended by Nicolas Jackson, a summer signing, scoring his first goal late in the game. This win marked a positive start for Mauricio Pochettino’s team against the newly-promoted Hatters.

Raheem Sterling delivered an outstanding performance, scoring two amazing goals, as Chelsea claimed their first Premier League victory under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. The team triumphed with a convincing 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Right from the beginning, the Blues showcased their dominance, with the British-record signing Moises Caicedo making his first start. Sterling came close to scoring on two occasions before finally breaking the deadlock after 17 minutes.

Raheem Sterling, representing England, skillfully navigated through three obstacles on the right side of the penalty area. With finesse and precision, he then calmly placed a low finish into the far corner of the net, completing a magnificent solo endeavor.

Luton made their first appearance since their loss to Brighton on the opening weekend. However, they were unable to cause an upset as Chelsea continued to dominate the game after half-time. Despite several opportunities, Nicolas Jackson, Ben Chilwell, and Enzo Fernandez failed to convert their chances. Raheem Sterling then scored by guiding Malo Gusto’s cross into the net in the 68th minute. A few minutes later, summer signing Jackson scored his first goal for the club from an excellent delivery by Sterling, securing the victory.

The win propels Chelsea to eighth place in the standings ahead of the weekend fixtures. Meanwhile, Luton finds themselves at the bottom of the table, having suffered heavy defeats in both of their matches since their return to the Premier League.

Up next, Luton will face Gillingham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, while Chelsea will take on AFC Wimbledon in the same competition the following evening.

