Current EPL Table & Match Review As Chelsea Lose 3-1

Chelsea 1-3 west Ham

James Ward-Prowse had an impressive debut as he helped West Ham United, playing with 10 players, defeat Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League. This victory was West Ham’s fifth win in their last nine home matches against Chelsea.

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Ward-Prowse’s expertise in set pieces when he joined West Ham. It only took seven minutes into his debut for him to prove his worth, as Nayef Aguerd rose above Conor Gallagher to score a header from Ward-Prowse’s corner. Chelsea’s new player, Nicolas Jackson, also showed promise but was frustrated by a close offside decision that denied him a penalty. He later missed two shots that went over the crossbar.

Chelsea exhibited dominant play even after initially falling behind, eventually reaping the rewards before the 30-minute mark. Carney Chukwuemeka showcased his nimble footwork to create space following Tomáš Souček’s assistance and vehemently struck the ball beyond Alphonse Areola, securing his second start of the season. This equalled his previous season’s total and also marked his first-ever senior goal. This trend persisted and led to a penalty when Raheem Sterling was fouled by Souček. However, Areola intervened and cleverly saved Enzo Fernández’s penalty, salvaging the situation for his team.

The first half witnessed more disappointment for the Blues as Chukwuemeka hobbled off, further exacerbated when West Ham took the lead within eight minutes of the second half. James Ward-Prowse once again proved instrumental, slipping the ball to Michail Antonio, who skillfully evaded Axel Disasi’s challenge and expertly placed his shot beyond Robert Sánchez’s grasp. In the 68th minute, Aguerd’s second booking for a reckless tackle on Jackson, following an earlier yellow card for fouling Sterling, complicated matters further for the Hammers.

Despite ceaseless waves of pressure from Chelsea, David Moyes’ men remained resolute and managed to secure their inaugural victory, finding solace towards the end. In contrast to Ward-Prowse, Moisés Caicedo endured a nightmarish debut, conceding a penalty that Lucas Paquetá calmly converted. This added to Chelsea’s woes as they eagerly await their first triumph under manager Mauricio Pochettino, having now suffered three defeats in their last five Premier League matches.

