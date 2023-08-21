Current EPL Table & Match Review As Arsenal Win 1-0

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team continued their perfect start to the season with a gritty 1-0 win against Crystal Palace. This makes them only the second away team since January to secure three points at Selhurst Park.

After a great victory at Selhurst Park last season, Arsenal had high hopes of starting their away campaign with a similar result. Last season, no other team in the Premier League earned more away points than Arsenal. In the first half, Arsenal had the closest chances to score. Eddie Nketiah’s right-footed shot hit the post, and he missed the target with his next attempt, even though he was skillfully set up by Declan Rice. Martin Ødegaard also had a long-range shot on goal, which tested Sam Johnstone, Palace’s goalkeeper. However, despite their domination, Arsenal frustratingly went into halftime with the score still level.

Despite not being ahead at halftime, Arsenal had an impressive start in the second half and eventually managed to break through the opposition’s defense, which they fully deserved. However, luck was on their side as Nketiah, who was a constant threat, earned his team a penalty after being fouled by Johnstone inside the 18-yard box. The referee, David Coote, immediately recognized it as a foul and pointed to the spot. Ødegaard confidently stepped up and scored his first goal of the new season.

With the breakthrough achieved, many would have expected Arsenal to further exert their dominance and secure the victory. Unfortunately, their fortunes took a turn when Takehiro Tomiyasu received two yellow cards within a seven-minute span, completely changing the dynamics of the game. The Japanese international was first booked for taking too long with a throw-in, and moments later, Coote brandished another yellow card, this time for an alleged push on Crystal Palace’s forward, Jordan Ayew. However, the contact from Tomiyasu seemed minimal at best.

Forced to play with 10 men for nearly half an hour, Arteta’s team was fortunate that Crystal Palace did not seize the opportunity with a more aggressive approach. Despite having the numerical advantage, Crystal Palace struggled to create significant scoring opportunities. Although Eberechi Eze posed the greatest threat in the red and blue shirt, he was unable to inspire a comeback for the Eagles. Ultimately, Arsenal held onto their slender lead and emerged victorious.

