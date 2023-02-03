Current EPL Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match tonight could be crucial for the Blues’ season without exaggeration. With ample time for coach Graham Potter to prepare and key players like James and Chilwell back from injury, plus new additions ready to debut, a win would boost the positive momentum from the January transfers. However, a loss would amplify criticism from a negative faction of Chelsea fans, which must be avoided at all costs.

Not only James and Chilwell are back from injury, but Loftus-Cheek and Sterling have also recovered from their absences. New signings Fernandez, Mudryk, and Madueke could make their first full appearances. Kepa is expected to remain in goal for Chelsea, and Chalobah may start at right-back if Potter sticks with a back-four defense. James may not be able to play the full game and it would be wise to bring him off the bench.

Thiago Silva and Badiashile will pair up in central defense, with Badiashile impressing in his recent appearances after joining from Monaco. Cucurella will play left-back, with Chilwell available as a substitute. Kante, Kovacic, and Zakaria are out due to injury, and Jorginho has transferred to Arsenal. This may lead to Fernandez starting immediately after only one training session with his new team.

Loftus-Cheek could play in a deeper position alongside the Argentine star, as he is better suited for a six role than Gallagher or Chukwuemeka. Mount can serve as the link between midfield and attack. Mudryk’s impressive performance against Liverpool could earn him a start against Fulham. Havertz will likely lead the attack and despite a failed transfer to PSG, Ziyech may still play on the right flank.

Fulham is in a fortunate position heading into the game with limited injury concerns, with Neeskens Kebano being the sole player unavailable.

The team was active during the transfer deadline day, acquiring Serbian international Sasa Lukic from Torino, who will join forces with compatriot Mitrovic in the roster.

In addition, Cedric Soares was obtained on loan from Arsenal, providing added reinforcement at the right-back position, as Kevin Mbabu appears to be not included in Silva’s backup plans.

