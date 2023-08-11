Current EPL Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today Match

Manchester City vs Burnley

The 2023-24 Premier League season starts on Friday with Manchester City, the reigning champions, playing against Burnley, led by their former player Vincent Kompany who now manages the team.

Kompany, who won 10 major trophies with City, will be in the opposition dugout as he guided Burnley back to the top-flight in his first year as their manager

City, who fended off Arsenal to win their ninth top-flight title, will be aiming to get a head start on their rivals, many of whom have made significant signings this summer to narrow the gap.

On Saturday, Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle faces Aston Villa in a match between two teams returning to European competition this season.

Sunday will see the debut of two new managers, with Ange Postecoglou leading Tottenham against Brentford, while Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea hosts Liverpool.

Manchester City is once again the reigning Premier League champions, winning their third consecutive title in the 2022-23 season. Despite facing a tough challenge from Arsenal, City’s dominance ultimately prevailed. This victory completes a remarkable Treble for the club, as they also secured the FA Cup and their first-ever Champions League title.

Throughout the season, City delivered outstanding performances, securing their fifth league title out of the last six seasons. They join the ranks of Liverpool (in 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984) and Manchester United (in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001) as the only teams to achieve such a remarkable feat.

While Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan departed, City has made significant additions to their squad. Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea to fill the void left by Gundogan, and the team also bolstered their defense with the impressive signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, for a fee of £77m.

Intriguingly, Manchester City held the top spot in the Premier League for only 42 out of 296 days last season. This was largely due to the strong performance of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are determined to improve upon their second-place finish in the previous season. Arsenal has made significant reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but we’ll discuss that in more detail later.

Despite not winning the FA Cup final against their fierce rivals City, Manchester United aims for further progress under the leadership of Erik ten Hag. The team underwent more changes to their squad after finishing third last season.

Manchester United’s next match is scheduled for Monday, when they will face Wolves at Old Trafford.

Let’s not forget about the other half of the ‘big six’ – Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham. Each of these teams fell short of expectations to varying extents.

