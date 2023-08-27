Current EPL Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Game As Man United Win 3-2, Arsenal Draw 2-2

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Joao Palhinha surprised Arsenal by scoring a late equalizer, resulting in a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Despite being a player down, Fulham showed great resilience and ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season.

While Fulham couldn’t secure their first league win against Arsenal, they can take pride in the hard-earned point they earned. This is especially impressive considering they faced two unfavorable decisions. Calvin Bassey received a red card, and Marco Silva criticized the first yellow card he received as unjust. Additionally, Bukayo Saka was not penalized for bringing down the defender, which led to Eddie Nketiah’s goal.

Manchester united 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United initially trailed by two goals within four minutes but managed to turn the game around and win 3-2 against Nottingham Forest, who had one less player on the field. Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly surprised United and gave Nottingham Forest a good chance to secure their first away win in the Premier League since January. However, United’s Christian Eriksen scored a goal, and in the second half, Nottingham Forest’s hopes of winning faded away.

In Manchester United’s first two games of the season, they showed vulnerabilities, winning one match and losing another. However, if the fans were expecting those issues to be fixed in training, they were quickly proven wrong.

The first goal scored by Awoniyi was reminiscent of Demba Ba’s goal during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as manager. Awoniyi swiftly ran past Marcus Rashford, leaving him in the dust, while Andre Onana, unable to react, stumbled as the striker took his shot.

Their situation became even more challenging when Worrall was shown a red card. Although Boly was offering some protection, it was uncertain whether he would have been able to beat Fernandes to the ball if the Forest captain hadn’t tackled his United counterpart to the ground.

The momentum of the game felt unstoppable, and when Danilo rashly brought down Rashford just outside the penalty area, it gave Fernandes the chance he had been previously denied by Worrall. The Portuguese player confidently blasted the penalty kick past Turner, completing the turnaround.

