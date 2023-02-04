Current EPL Table, Match Review After Man United Won 2-1 & Liverpool Lost 3-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After a disappointing loss to Arsenal in their last Premier League game, Man United has returned to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford Stadium. Compared to their first meeting some weeks ago, this fixture was more easier for the red devils as they dominated Impressively throughout the match and eventually got their goals through Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

While Liverpool suffered another terrible defeat in the Premier League as they were thrashed 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. It’s fair to assume that Jurgen Klopp might be sacked anytime soon after this terrible result today.

EPL Table.

Man United narrows gap on Man City as they are only 3 points behind them at the moment while Liverpool remains at 10th spot with 29 points.

