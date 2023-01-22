Current EPL Table And Reviews After Today’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leeds 0-0 Brentford: Leeds were held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road by tenacious Brentford, as neither side was able to make significant inroads into their respective Premier League campaigns.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds team was hoping to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three, while the Bees, who had been unbeaten for eight games, missed the chance to climb into the league’s coveted top six.

Manchester City 3-0 Wolves: Manchester City kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 3-0 win over Wolves, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick.

Wolves dominated the first half before Haaland took control, heading in Kevin De Bruyne’s cross. He added a second from the penalty spot early in the second half and completed the hat-trick with a simple finish after Jose Sa’s mistake.

Haaland now has 25 Premier League goals in just 19 appearances this season.

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Eddie Nketiah’s 90th-minute goal helped Arsenal defeat Manchester United 3-2.

The win strengthened Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League title race while also extending their unbeaten streak in the league to 13 games.

The English Premier League Table:

