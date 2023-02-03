Current EPL Table And Review After Today’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s remarkable transfer market exploits had no instant effect on the pitch, as they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

There were plenty of storylines leading up to this intriguing match, with new British record signing Enzo Fernandez making his Chelsea debut and wantaway forward Hakim Ziyech also starting after his proposed deadline-day move to PSG fell through.

Despite taking the majority of the pre-match attention, it was Fulham who created the first meaningful chance of the game, with Andreas Pereira’s stinging strike forcing a fine one-handed save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Fernandez attempted to prove his value by making a lovely pass to Mason Mount, who then tread it through to Kai Havertz, but the German could only deflect his sliding attempt over the bar.

Stamford Bridge was not particularly excited about anything else until Havertz perfectly timed his run after receiving a pass from Ziyech, but his attempted lob was stopped by the post just before halftime.

After the break, the Blues replaced one January signing with another, with debutant Noni Madueke replacing the largely anonymous Mykhailo Mudryk. However, Willian, a former Chelsea stalwart, saw his low-driven effort saved by Kepa as the Cottagers once again looked the more dangerous team.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Chelsea had only one shot on target but came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock when David Datro Fofana rounded Bernd Leno, only for his strike to be expertly cleared to safety by Tim Ream. The Blues appeared to be lacking in ideas going forward as Fulham held on comfortably for a well-earned point.

The English Premier League Table:

GCGentleOfficial (

)