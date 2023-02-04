Current EPL Table And Review After Everton Beat Arsenal 1-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski combined to give Sean Dyche a dream start as Everton manager, as they won their third consecutive home game against Arsenal for the first time since 1978, lifting them out of the relegation zone in the process.

Dyche, Everton’s new manager, has emphasized hard work and physicality as key ingredients in maintaining the club’s dominance in the Premier League. His starting eleven exemplified those qualities, giving home fans something to cheer about as they frustrated high-flying Arsenal early on. The Toffees understand that goals win games, and with only six goals in the lineup prior to today, they were going to pay for a lack of potency.

For all of Arsenal’s possession, Bukayo Saka went into halftime lamenting a clear-cut chance, allowing Conor Coady to clear from the goalline as he scuffed his effort. Everything they’ve touched this season has turned to gold, but the pressure cooker at Goodison Park seemed to be getting to them as Martin Odegaard ballooned his effort over the bar early in the second half.

It had been an aerial bombardment of Arsenal’s penalty box in typical Dyche fashion, with Calvert-Lewin missing a couple of headed chances. The away side could only hold out for so long, as Everton took the lead on the hour.

Dyche’s debutant Dwight McNeil swung a corner onto the head of former Burnley teammate James Tarkowski, who made no mistake in firing beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The previous four times Arsenal fell behind this season, it took an average of 17 minutes to respond. However, they were not to have a rare off day, as they suffered their first league defeat since the beginning of September.

