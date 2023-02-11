Current EPL Table and Review After Chelsea Played Out A 1-1 Draw Against West ham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first game of match day 23 took place at the London stadium when West ham played host to Chelsea in what was a London derby.

It was Chelsea who dominated the early exchanges of the game and even had a goal by Joao Felix ruled out for offside. Chelsea however, made their second chance of the game count when Enzo Fernandez’s pass met Felix who put the ball past Fabianski to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea thought they had a second goal through Kai Havertz, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Despite Chelsea’s early dominance, West ham drew themselves back on level terms through their Emerson, whose goal was a enough for the spoils to be shared at the break.

In the second half, both teams had chances to win it, but it was West ham who thought they had the lead when Soucek scored. However, the goal was ruled out due to initial offside from Declan Rice. In the end, the spoils were shared at the full time whistle.

In the EPL table, Chelsea remain in 9th place with a total of 31 points this season. They are 2 points clear of Liverpool who have 2 games in hand over the blues. The EPL table is shown below.

