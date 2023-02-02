Current EPL Table Ahead Of Weekend Clash As Chelsea Host Fulham and Man Utd Face Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After a week of FA Cup fourth-round fixtures and results, the English Premier League is set to resume this weekend with interesting games set to be watched by football lovers. Chelsea is set to open the ground for others this weekend, with the London giants preparing to host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

The Blues were the busiest in the just concluded winter transfer window and were able to break the British transfer record to land their priority target Enzo Fernandez. Fans can’t wait to see him pair with Mudryk who made his debut against Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Everton will host league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday’s early kickoff game, while Manchester United will face a tough test against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. United’s new signing Sabitzer could make his debut, with fans desperate to see him step on the pitch.

Liverpool will make a trip to the Molineux stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Newcastle welcomes West Ham United at the Saint Jame’s Park.

Super Sunday game also houses an interesting match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Marayanatha (

)