Current EPL Table Ahead Of Man United Clash vs Leeds United.

Manchester United is set to play their game in hand against Leeds United just a few days after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. The game was supposed to have been played last year but was rescheduled after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The premier league suspended the league that period to mourn the Queen after she passed away. Both clubs are now ready to face each other on Wednesday night. The replay of the fixture will also take place during the weekend.

Leeds United have dismissed their coach after poor performance and are currently in the hands of a caretaker manager. The Elland Road team lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest which led to the sacking of the coach.

Manchester United on the other hand will be keen on maintaining their winning streak, which will help them close their level on point with Manchester City after the Citizens lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur during the weekend. Above is how the table looks ahead of Man United vs Leeds game.

