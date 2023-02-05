SPORT

Current EPL Table After Spurs Beat Man City 1-0 To Boost Arsenal Title Hope

The English Premier League resumed its week 22 games on Sunday after interesting Saturday matches. Chelsea opened the week with a goalless draw against Fulham despite deploying all their new signings in the game. Arsenal, unfortunately, lost their second premier league game of the season after Sean Dyche beat Mikel Arteta at Goodison Park.

Leicester City was able to bounce back against Aston Villa, with goals from James Madison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Tete, and Denis Praeta enough to seal a 4-2 win. 

Liverpool on the other hand endured a humiliating defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium, while Manchester United leapfrogged Newcastle United after narrowly beating Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Thanks to goals from Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Elsewhere, Manchester City traveled to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to face Antonio Conte’s boys. The game was a very tough one for both teams, but the home side was able to grab a goal before the halftime whistle. Harry Kane’s first-half goal was able to do the job for Tottenham Hotspur.

