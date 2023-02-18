This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Manchester City fell behind Premier League title rivals Arsenal after a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, with Chris Wood’s late equalizer canceling out Bernardo Silva’s sublime opener.

A solo goal from Silva in the 41st minute appeared to send City back to the top of the table, but Steve Cooper’s side responded with an impressive second-half resurgence, scoring with their only shot on goal with six minutes remaining.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal had to come from behind twice to defeat Aston Villa, overthrowing City in the title race, and the Gunners now have a two-point lead with a game in hand.

Graham Potter's disastrous start as Chelsea manager reached new lows after managerless Southampton won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to James Ward-Prowse's excellent free-kick.

Ward-Prowse delivered the decisive blow in first-half injury time with his 17th successfully converted free-kick, closing in on David Beckham’s Premier League record of 18.

Southampton remain at the bottom of the Premier League, but this result will give their survival hopes a much-needed boost, as Selles provided the ideal audition for the permanent replacement for Nathan Jones.

The English Premier League Table:

