Current EPL Table After Man United Beat Leeds 2-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League resumed on Sunday after interesting Saturday fixtures that saw many big teams drop points. Chelsea football club endured another frustrating draw against their bitter rivals West Ham United despite the heavy money they spent in the winter transfer window.

League leaders Arsenal football club also failed to stretch their lead in the premier league table to eight points after settling for a draw against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners opened the scoring in the second half after minutes of fighting for an opener, but Ivan Toney equalized as Arsenal’s title hope was dealt a heavy blow.

Manchester United traveled to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon just a few days after their 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. The Red Devils started very poorly as Leeds United dominated the game when in an out of possession.

The first half ended in a draw but Manchester United was able to open the scoring late in the second half. Despite Leeds United’s effort to equalize, Manchester United’s defenders worked so hard and were very solid to break.

Marayanatha (

)