This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Liverpool football club returned to action against their bitter rivals Everton on Monday night. The game was played just a week after Liverpool endured a humiliating defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Everton emerged as the second team to beat Arsenal this season in the premier league after a narrow 1-0 win.

After Chelsea’s frustrating draw, Klopp was keen on beating Everton to leapfrog the Blues in the league table. As it stands, Liverpool is currently sitting 9th in the league table with seven points below Newcastle United who occupies the final UEFA champions league qualification spot.

A first-half goal from Mohamed Salah and a brilliant finish from Cody Gakpo in the second half of the game was enough to seal a comfortable win against Sean Dyche’s side. Tomorrow, Manchester City will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, with the aim of moving above the Gunners in the league table.

Marayanatha (

)