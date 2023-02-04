Current EPL Table After Arsenal Lost 1-0 Against Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League returned to action after more than a week of FA Cup and Carabao Cup games. The league went on a week break which saw some teams play in the league cup. Manchester United and Newcastle United will battle it out in the Carabao Cup finals in Wembley, while the FA Cup is still in its fifth round.

This weekend’s game resumed with the clash between Chelsea and Fulham United. The Blues ventured into the game with the hope of turning their season around, but they were disappointed with the goalless scoreline despite deploying most of their new signings.

However, the fixtures resumed on Saturday when Arsenal travels to Goodison Park to face Everton. The game was not an easy one for the Gunners who were keen on extending their lead in the premier league. Although we expect Everton to make this hard for the Gunners after changing their coach.

Despite Arsenal’s effort to score, Everton’s defenders were very stubborn to break. The second half kicked off and Arsenal suffered their worst nightmares when James Tarkowski headed home a beautiful corner kick. Arsenal’s effort to grab an equalizer was wasted and the game ended 1-0 in favor of the home side.

