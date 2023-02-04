Current English Premier League Table And Reviews After Today’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche’s tenure as Everton manager began with a 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Everton were full of energy inside a charged-up Goodison Park, and their set-piece winner will have delighted Dyche, with James Tarkowski outclassing Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at the back post to head in from a corner (59).

Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Casemiro’s rash red card turned a routine victory into a nail-biting finish as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Prior to the Brazilian’s dismissal for putting his hands around Will Hughes’ neck, United appeared to be in cruise control, leading 2-0 thanks to an early Bruno Fernandes penalty and Marcus Rashford’s clever finish.

However, after being reduced to 10 men and Jeffrey Schlupp’s snap shot giving Palace hope of a comeback, they almost blew the game in the final minutes.

Both Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberiche Eze came close to extending Palace’s unbeaten run against United to three games, but United weathered the storm to claim a 13th consecutive home victory.

Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth: Kaoru Mitoma scored a goal with three minutes remaining to give Brighton a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Fresh off his injury-time winner in the FA Cup match against Liverpool, Mitoma was back at it when he met a left-wing cross with seconds left to lift Brighton into sixth place.

The English Premier League Table:

